Broncos' Bradley Chubb Detained on Failure-to-Appear Warrant over Traffic Infractions

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was reportedly detained Tuesday due to a failure-to-appear warrant.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Chubb was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6 but did not. The scheduled court appearance stemmed from a May 6 incident in which the linebacker was charged with misdemeanor driving under restraint and for driving with license plates that expired for 60-plus days.

Blair Miller and Troy Renck of ABC 7 in Denver noted the warrant that was issued the day he failed to appear on Aug. 6 was canceled following Chubb's detaining.

A $250 bond was set in his case Tuesday.

Miller and Renck pointed out court records also revealed the North Carolina State product was found guilty in January of speeding 10-19 miles per hour over the limit.

On the field, Chubb is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2020 when he tallied 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after a torn ACL limited him to four games in 2019, although he was unable to replicate the 60 tackles and 12 sacks he had as a rookie in 2018.

He is working his way through an ankle injury, although Klis reported he returned to practice Monday and worked out on the side.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio believes Chubb will play the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.