Mick Foley: WWE Has a Problem, 'Is No Longer the Place for Talent to Aspire To'

Especially after the demise of WCW, WWE has enjoyed something close to a monopoly in professional wrestling in terms of landing the best wrestlers in the world. Retired legend Mick Foley believes that dynamic may be changing.

Foley said Tuesday that WWE may be facing a real issue because it's "no longer the place for talent to aspire to."

Foley praised All Elite Wrestling, with the promotion having already signed a number of former WWE stars such as CM Punk, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Jon Moxley.

However, the Hall of Famer also believes some of the problems lay squarely at WWE's door. He expressed some uncertainty as to whether he would've enjoyed the same kind of success he did during the Attitude Era if he was a younger wrestler rising up the ranks today.

For many fans, Foley summed up the prevailing sentiment around WWE.

In a post-WCW landscape, the company has enjoyed a wide gap on the rest of the competition—it reported a revenue of $265.6 million for its second quarter of 2021.

As a result, WWE didn't have a clear incentive to drastically change its approach and could still be the premier landing spot for the industry's biggest names.

Foley's comments lend further credence to the idea WWE has grown too complacent, which may now become troublesome.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may not see AEW as a serious threat right now in the same way WCW was, but the arrivals of Punk and Danielson in particular show how AEW's profile is exploding.

Whether it's AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling or something else, wrestlers are finding themselves with a lot of options that weren't as available years ago.