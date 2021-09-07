Aaron Rodgers Never Intended to 'Slam' Packers Organization, Fanbase in Offseason

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

On the verge of starting his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has provided more insight about the drama involving himself and the organization during the offseason.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained his motivation "was never to slam the organization or the fanbase or anybody specifically."

Rodgers went on to say that his entire position was "just wanting to have a bigger impact in decisions that directly affect my job."

The biggest story of the offseason was Rodgers' strife with the Packers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April the reigning NFL MVP told some people within the Green Bay organization he didn't want to return to the club.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers was "willing to weigh hardline options" including refusing to show up for offseason activities or retirement if the Packers didn't fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Upon arriving at Packers camp in July, Rodgers told reporters he didn't like feeling like a lame duck with Jordan Love—the team's first-round draft pick in 2020—and that his opinions on potential roster moves were being ignored.

"So, for me, I had to assess the situation. Not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, as I think you can understand. And then, the other part, in February was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents which has never happened in my career. ... I've tried to pass along information, hasn't really been used, shall we say? So, I wanted to offer my services as a recruiter."

Green Bay ultimately retained Gutekunst and reworked Rodgers' deal to remove one year off his contract, potentially making him a free agent after the 2022 season instead of after 2023.

Despite their offseason turmoil, the Packers and Rodgers seem poised for big things this season. They brought back 20 of their 22 starters from last year's team that went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers put together arguably the best season of his career in 2020. The 37-year-old threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts.