Bucs' Tom Brady: Players Changing Jersey Numbers Is 'Good Advantage' for Defense

Bob Levey/Getty Images

With some time to mull over the topic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady remains steadfastly against the NFL's new uniform rules.

The quarterback said in April that allowing players at certain positions to change their numbers is "going to make for a lot of bad football."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion elaborated on his thoughts with the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud:

"The number rule is crazy. Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So, yeah you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So does the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes.

"So one guys has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9. And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense, which that’s what it is."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.