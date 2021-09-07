Duane Brown Reportedly Ends Seahawks Hold-In After Reworking Final Year of Contract

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Duane Brown will be in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 lineup, but he won't be getting a contract extension.

The Seahawks and Brown agreed to a reworked contract Tuesday that converts $7 million of his deal into a signing bonus, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Brown will make $4 million in base salary.

The veteran tackle was among the players "holding in" during training camp. Brown reported to team facilities for camp but refused to participate without a new contract.

Teammate Jamal Adams held in as well before landing a four-year, $70 million deal. Brown's similar negotiating tactic did not fare as well, with the Seahawks seemingly holding their ground and not giving the 36-year-old any sort of long-term guarantees.

"He's really healthy right now and I'm really thrilled about that for him," coach Pete Carroll said Monday. "It was one of the things we realized about the process of it that we would not wear him down at all during camp. ... So he's got fresh legs coming in. He wants to play tight end. We probably won't get that chance, but he's asking."

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a stellar 2020 season. Pro Football Focus gave him an 87.3 overall score last season, one of the highest marks in the league for offensive tackles.