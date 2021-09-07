Fantasy Alert: D'Andre Swift to Play for Lions in Week 1 vs. 49ers Despite Injury

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave fantasy managers some good news about D'Andre Swift on Tuesday.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket's Stoney and Jansen show (h/t Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press), Campbell said the second-year running back will play in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers after missing time with a groin injury.

Swift didn't play at all in the preseason due to tightness in his groin. There was optimism about his availability for the regular-season opener last Thursday when he went through a full practice.

"Just working my way back," Swift told reporters at the time. "Training staff has done a great job with me, just being there every day."

Campbell did set off some alarm bells two weeks ago when he said during a press conference that Swift's injury "concerns me a little bit just with getting his wind back and being able to take a blow and how much can he [play], where he’s at."

This marks the second straight preseason that Swift has missed time because of injury. The 22-year-old had a hip issue last year, but he was able to play when the regular season began.

After playing behind Adrian Peterson for most of his rookie campaign, Swift is poised to take over as Detroit's No. 1 back this season. He does face a tall test right out of the gate against a 49ers defensive front that ranked seventh in rushing yards allowed per game in 2020 and should have Nick Bosa back after he missed the final 14 games with a torn ACL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The addition of Jamaal Williams in free agency doesn't significantly impact Swift's value. Williams was at his best with the Green Bay Packers as a change-of-pace player alongside Aaron Jones.

With Jared Goff replacing Matthew Stafford as Detroit's quarterback, the running backs could be an even bigger factor in the passing game because he tends to live in the short and intermediate area.

Swift's ability as a receiver will do a lot to enhance his value in 2021. The Georgia alum was tied for third on the team last year with 46 receptions and ranked fourth with 57 targets.