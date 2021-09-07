James Robinson to Sign Jerseys for Jaguars Fans After Switching to No. 25 from 30

AP Photo/Brett Duke

James Robinson is changing his jersey number from 30 to 25, but he isn't going to let fans who bought his old jersey go away empty-handed.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back said he plans to sign any No. 30 jersey that fans send a picture of to the team's PR account on Twitter.

Robinson wore No. 30 throughout his rookie season in 2020 and this preseason, but he has since decided to make the switch to No. 25, which he wore at Illinois State and throughout his youth. He's coming off a spectacular year in which he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 49 receptions for 344 yards and three scores.

The Jaguars are set to rely heavily on Robinson again in 2021 after first-round pick Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the preseason.