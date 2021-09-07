Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott's Contract Reworked to Clear $5M in Salary-Cap Space

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly created some salary-cap space Tuesday by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott's contract.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cowboys converted $6.25 million of Prescott's base salary into a signing bonus, giving them an extra $5 million to work with against the cap.

Dallas locked Prescott down with a long-term deal in March, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the 28-year-old Prescott entering the 2021 season, as he was limited to just five games last season because of a severe ankle injury.

Before getting injured, however, Prescott was on a historic pace. In those five games, he completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Had Prescott remained healthy, he almost certainly would have been named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career, and he may have been in the NFL MVP mix as well.

Prescott did not play a single snap during the preseason while continuing to recover from the ankle injury and working through a strain in his throwing shoulder.

That means Prescott's first in-game snap since getting injured last season will come in the 2021 regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While that is a tough assignment for any quarterback, there is reason to believe Prescott and the Cowboys can experience some early-season success.

After the Bucs game, Dallas has eight straight games against teams that failed to make the playoffs last season.

Restructuring Prescott's contract gives Dallas the opportunity to strengthen its roster even more and improve its odds of running through a soft early-season schedule.

With starting right guard Zack Martin on the COVID-19 list and set to miss the opener, perhaps the Cowboys could look to address an offensive line that was ravaged by injuries and largely struggled last season.