    Tom Brady Offers Stephen Curry Cryptocurrency Advice: 'Don’t Laser Eyes!'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Justin Rex

    There's nobody better to ask for advice when it comes to winning Super Bowls than Tom Brady, but the all-time great quarterback may have some suggestions for dabbling in cryptocurrency.

    Or at least the ability to poke fun at himself.

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry asked Twitter for advice because he is "just getting started in the crypto game," and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller told him to avoid using laser eyes:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes! <a href="https://t.co/VVqUx6E6Oe">https://t.co/VVqUx6E6Oe</a>

    In June, Yun Li of CNBC explained Brady "changed his Twitter profile photo to include 'laser eyes,' which is what many bitcoin enthusiasts do to show their 'laser focus' to push prices higher. Bitcoin's price has fallen nearly 40% to $34,665 on Monday from $56,245 on the day Brady changed his avatar."

    Brady even tweeted about the avatar change:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Alright the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas? <a href="https://t.co/43WyShRxr2">https://t.co/43WyShRxr2</a>

    So there you have it, Steph. A seven-time Super Bowl winner thinks you should avoid laser eyes.

