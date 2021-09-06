Seahawks Rumors: Duane Brown Extension Not in Team's Plans; Contract May Get Adjusted

AP Photo/Scott Eklund

Seattle Seahawks tackle Duane Brown will play in Sunday's Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but the team does not plan to give him a contract extension amid his recent holdout.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brown is "ready to go" for the season opener, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR. "... He's really healthy right now and we’re thrilled about that for him."

Brown practiced for the first time on Monday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. The 36-year-old had shown up to the team facility throughout training camp but was not participating as he enters the final year of his contract.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks won't extend the tackle, but the two sides have discussed possible adjustments to his current deal for 2021.

"We are really ready to play football right now," Carroll said of contract discussions. "Everything that has to be taken care of has been taken care of."

Brown has a $13.3 million cap hit for 2021, fifth-highest in the NFL among tackles, per Spotrac.

The lineman remains key to the Seahawks' success after starting all 53 games he has played for the team over the past four seasons following a 2017 trade from the Houston Texans. He made the Pro Bowl during his first year with the team and has only missed four games over the past three years, starting all 16 contests in 2020.

Seattle especially needs Brown to play considering the pressure quarterback Russell Wilson has faced during his career. The seven-time Pro Bowler was sacked 47 times last season, third-most in the NFL, and has been sacked at least 40 times in each of the last eight seasons.

"I'm frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I'm frustrated with that part of it," Wilson said amid trade rumors in February. "At the end of the day, you want to win."

The quarterback will have his blindside protector for 2021, although the team might need to find a replacement next offseason.