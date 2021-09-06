Report: Desmond Trufant Expected to Sign Saints Contract After 1 Season with Lions

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to add a veteran presence to their secondary as the 2021 season approaches.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFC South team is on the verge of signing cornerback Desmond Trufant after he worked out with the club on Monday. This comes just days before the Saints open their 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Trufant entered the league when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played seven seasons with the Falcons before joining the Detroit Lions for one year in 2020.

The Washington product was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and has five seasons with double-digit passes defended on his resume.

However, he appeared in just six games in 2020 for the Lions due to a hamstring injury and finished with 20 tackles, four passes defended and one interception after playing just nine games in 2019 during his final season for the Falcons.

It appeared as if Trufant would suit up for the Chicago Bears this season when he signed with the NFC North team, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 31 that Chicago released him.

Trufant had been away from the Bears and with his family after his father died. Schefter noted at the time that the veteran wanted to continue playing in the NFL, though.

It is not surprising to see the Saints sign a cornerback. After all, John Sigler of USA Today said the team "searched high and low for more help in the secondary" after cutting Janoris Jenkins in March due to salary cap reasons.

Trufant will now look to team up with Marshon Lattimore and help anchor New Orleans' secondary.