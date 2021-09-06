Terrell Owens Says He Wants to Box Donovan McNabb: 'I'd Knock Chunky Soup from Him'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

In 2014, Terrell Owens said he moved on from his beef with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Apparently not.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver told Shannon Sharpe he wants to box McNabb and "knock chunky soup from him" in what seems to be a reference to the quarterback's old Campbell's soup commercials.

"I'm dead serious," Owens said. "Shannon, I'll knock him out. Because there would be so much pent up … I'll be controlled. It'll be controlled anger. I'd be like a Navy SEAL. They're cool and calm under all conditions. But there would be a fire burning inside of me."

Owens and McNabb played together in 2004 and 2005 on the Eagles and even reached a Super Bowl. Yet the issues they had with each other dominated the headlines.

It seems as though some of those issues have lingered into retirement.