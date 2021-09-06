Pele Hospitalized for Undisclosed Health Problem; Manager Says No Cause for Concern

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

Football legend Pele has been hospitalized with an undisclosed health issue, though his business manager Joe Fraga told The Athletic that the 80-year-old was doing well.

"Full battery of tests/scans/colonoscopy/blood etc.," Fraga wrote. "He doesn't do everything in one day."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

