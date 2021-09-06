UFC Legend Anderson Silva Talks Potential Jake Paul Fight and Retirement Plan

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Having ended his brief retirement from boxing, Jake Paul may not have to look far for his next opponent in the ring.

UFC legend Anderson Silva told TMZ Sports he's open to a fight against Paul.

"Everything is possible," he said. "Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see. Everything is possible. I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we'll see; maybe this is possible too."

The 46-year-old, who last fought in UFC in October 2020, went on to say he's hopeful of fighting up until his 49th birthday and then he'll be "done."

The former middleweight champion has embarked upon a boxing career, registering a split-decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He's scheduled to box Tito Ortiz on Saturday.

Paul, meanwhile, improved his record to 4-0 after earning a split decision over Tyron Woodley in August.