X

    UFC Legend Anderson Silva Talks Potential Jake Paul Fight and Retirement Plan

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Having ended his brief retirement from boxing, Jake Paul may not have to look far for his next opponent in the ring.

    UFC legend Anderson Silva told TMZ Sports he's open to a fight against Paul.

    "Everything is possible," he said. "Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see. Everything is possible. I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we'll see; maybe this is possible too."

    The 46-year-old, who last fought in UFC in October 2020, went on to say he's hopeful of fighting up until his 49th birthday and then he'll be "done."

    The former middleweight champion has embarked upon a boxing career, registering a split-decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He's scheduled to box Tito Ortiz on Saturday.

    Paul, meanwhile, improved his record to 4-0 after earning a split decision over Tyron Woodley in August.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!