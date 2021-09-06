Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You Couldn’t Ask for a Better Leader'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh "couldn’t ask for a better leader" than his starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh discussed the 2019 MVP in an interview with The MMQB's Albert Breer:

"We always tell him, 'Be yourself, everybody else is taken.' He's who he is. That's what I love about him. That's what makes him such a good leader. He's so genuine. He doesn't try to be what people say a quarterback is supposed to be. You walk in and try to tell him, 'Hey, this is how a quarterback is supposed to act,' he'll respect you. He'll say, 'OK.' But he's going to be himself."

Ever since he arrived in the NFL, Jackson has had to deal with the stereotypes that have historically followed Black quarterbacks. Legendary former front-office executive Bill Polian famously said the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner would fit best as a wide receiver ahead of the 2018 NFL draft.

Even now, a level of skepticism lingers about whether Jackson can continue excelling at the level he has enjoyed in 2019 and 2020. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Aug. 20 that some within the NFL feel 2021 "might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

Through his first two full seasons as Baltimore's starter, Jackson has thrown for 5,884 yards and 62 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while running for 2,211 yards and 14 scores.

Still, back-to-back exits in the divisional round of the playoffs inevitably led to some questions, especially when Jackson went 45-of-83 for 527 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Based on Harbaugh's comments, the 24-year-old probably hasn't forgotten that most recent 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in January.