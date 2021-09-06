Justin Fields and Andy Dalton 'Have an Unbelievable Relationship,' Says Bears HC Nagy

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Competing for the starting quarterback job hasn't put Justin Fields and Andy Dalton at odds, according to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

"These guys have an unbelievable relationship," Nagy told The MMQB's Albert Breer. "Andy's a huge supporter of Justin. And Justin's a huge supporter of Andy. [Nick Foles is] the same way. When you have that and worry about what you can do to make us and you better, then we'll all be successful."

Breer drew a parallel to Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes' dynamic on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

In that case, however, Smith had a full season as the starter and put together the best year of his career. He coexisted with Mahomes long enough to get a four-year, $94 million extension from the Washington Football Team in January 2018.

Dalton, on the other hand, may not make it to the halfway point of the 2021 regular season. Breer previously speculated Fields "will be starting at some point in October."

Dalton's tenure in Chicago didn't get off to a great start, and now he has Fields breathing down his neck. FIelds' ascension may feel like a fait accompli, but being the starter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams allows Dalton the opportunity to prove his skeptics wrong on the field.