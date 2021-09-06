Brenden Aaronson Scores as USMNT, Canada Play to Draw in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The United States and Canada are both still without a win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying play.

The two North American countries tied 1-1 in Sunday's showdown at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved to 0-2-0 in World Cup qualifying. Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S., while Cyle Larin buried the equalizer for Canada.

Canada was unable to improve on a 1-1 tie against Honduras, and the U.S. scored but didn't earn a better result than its 0-0 tie on the road against El Salvador.

Whether the United States could establish more of an offensive rhythm after a lackluster attack against El Salvador was a primary storyline entering play, but even that took something of a backseat to the personnel concerns.

U.S. Soccer announced goalkeeper Zack Steffen was sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test and then announced Gio Reyna was out with a right hamstring strain and Weston McKennie would not play because he violated team policy.

At least star player Christian Pulisic was back in the lineup, and goalkeeper Matt Turner also sported seven shutouts in his previous eight starts with the Americans as a solid option even without Steffen.

Both made an early impact, with Pulisic drawing multiple fouls in the first half and Turner making a monster save on a defensive breakdown. The Americans also dominated possession in the first half but were unable to break through against Canada's defensive-oriented formation.

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan ensured the game remained scoreless by halftime with a diving save to prevent an own goal. Pulisic also hit the post on a golden opportunity inside the box, and things got chippy when the United States took issue with Canada's physical defense on the star at times.

The most concerning development of the opening 45 minutes for the Red, White and Blue came when Sergino Dest exited the game with an injury, leaving them even more shorthanded heading into a critical second half.

The United States finally found the back of the net in World Cup qualifying when Antonee Robinson found a streaking Aaronson with a perfectly placed centering pass. It was a well-deserved goal for a side that was largely in control throughout the opening 60 minutes and put the pressure on Canada to start attacking on the other end.

And the offense came quickly.

Canada took full advantage of a complete defensive breakdown from the home side and evened the score a mere seven minutes later when Larin worked his way into the middle of the box and finished a cross from Alphonso Davies without much of a challenge.

Davies was able to impact the game with the assist before he exited in the 77th minute after suffering an apparent injury, leaving the visitors without one of their key playmakers for the final stretch.

It was then the United States' turn to desperately attack after giving up the lead, but one was cut short by Tyler Adams' clear foul and yellow card. Adams was also fortunate to avoid a penalty in the box when Canada had the ball with an opportunity to take the lead.

Both teams traded chances the rest of the way, most notably when Pulisic delivered a beautifully placed corner in stoppage time, and Miles Robinson's diving header just sailed over the net.

The result was another draw for both teams.

What's Next?

Both teams continue FIFA World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday when the United States faces Honduras, and Canada plays El Salvador.