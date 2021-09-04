Tom Brady Reveals He Was Diagnosed with COVID-19 Shortly After Super Bowl Win

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Tom Brady revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in February.

The Bucs star told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times he tested positive for the virus last year.

"Yeah," Brady said when asked if he had COVID-19. The three-time MVP also said he believes the virus will be a bigger problem for the NFL this year than it was during the 2020 season:

“And I think it’s going to be challenging this year. I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."

