Tunch Ilkin, Former Steelers Broadcaster and OL, Dies at Age 63

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin died on Saturday at the age of 63.

Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement about Ilkin in the wake of his death:

Ilkin announced last October that he was diagnosed with nervous system disease ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He retired as a broadcaster in June to focus on receiving treatment.

"I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease," Ilkin said. "I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time."

A 14-year NFL veteran, Ilkin spent the first 13 years of his career with the Steelers. He was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the organization in 1980 after playing college football at Indiana State.

Ilkin appeared in 177 career games and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (1988, 1989). His primary position was right tackle, but he was also used at left tackle and guard.

The Green Bay Packers signed Ilkin as a free agent prior to the 1993 season, but he only appeared in one game with the team and retired at the end of the year.

After retiring as a player, Ilkin transitioned to the broadcast booth. He worked primarily as an analyst for television and radio in Pittsburgh for more than two decades.