Tom Brady on Future with Buccaneers: 'Hopefully, I’ll Be Here a Long Time'

Tom Brady has already defied age many times over, so it's not a surprise to hear the five-time Super Bowl MVP talk about his desire to keep playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for years to come.

Speaking to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady addressed his long-term outlook with the Bucs.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” he said. “For many years.”

Brady signed a new deal with the Buccaneers during the offseason that keeps him under contract through the 2022 season.

Brady will become the fourth-oldest quarterback in NFL history if he plays in Tampa's second game of the regular season. He turned 44 years old on Aug. 3.

Brady is the only active starting quarterback in the league who is at least 40 years old:

Even though Brady has given no indication of when he might retire, the three-time NFL MVP addressed his future in a recent interview with Peter King of NBC Sports' Football Morning in America.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady said. “If I can’t...if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”

Last year marked Brady's first season in Tampa Bay after an incredible 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

There were some early hiccups as Brady and head coach Bruce Arians were feeling things out with the offense. Everything came together after the Bucs' bye in Week 12. They won their final eight games, including the playoffs, and averaged 33.9 points per game.

Brady threw for 2,394 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions during that span.

Tampa will begin the defense of its Super Bowl title on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.