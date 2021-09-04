Dez Bryant Says He's Unsure Of NFL Future Amid NFT Launch

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said he's unsure whether he'll play in the NFL again after launching a non-fungible token (NFT) company, Personal Corner.

Bryant told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's "absolutely" still in football shape, but he expects the new venture, which is aimed at helping other athletes with NFT drops, will take up most of his time in the near future:

"I'm a jack-of-all-trades type of guy. I always been that way. I see the bigger vision. I'm one of those guys that can step outside of themselves and just see the bigger picture. That's what I've done, and that's what I've always done my whole life, my whole football career. And I see a lot of athletes lack a lot of things, and I feel like me and my guy, the team that's been created, is built to provide the best of the best for athletes."

Bryant was one of the NFL's best receivers at his peak with the Cowboys, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He earned three Pro Bowl selections across eight seasons in Dallas and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014, when he led the league with 16 touchdown catches.

The Oklahoma State product was released by the Cowboys after the 2017 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 campaign but suffered a torn Achilles in practice before playing a game with the franchise.

After missing the 2019 season, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens last October as depth for the team's passing attack. He made just six catches in six games, though two of them went for touchdowns.

Now 32, it's unlikely Bryant will ever be a high-impact NFL receiver again, but his time in Baltimore showed he could be a situational target if called upon.

For now, the Texas native is focused on the emerging NFT market, which generated over $1 billion in sales for the first time in August, per Jamie Redman of Bitcoin News.

Bryant told TMZ he hopes his company can eventually become a $100 million business, and he noted they have an NFT drop planned for next week.

If the former star wideout's NFL career is over, he'll finish with 537 catches for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns in 119 career games.