Lakers Rumors: LA 'Serious Contender' to Land DeAndre Jordan After Pistons Buyout

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "a serious contender" to add DeAndre Jordan, assuming the Detroit Pistons buy out the remainder of the center's contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Friday, tweeting: "Again, Pistons plan is to negotiate a contract buyout with the DeAndre Jordan and allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. In that scenario, the Lakers will be a serious contender, sources tell ESPN."

Per Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets dealt Jordan to the Pistons with four draft picks and cash for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya:

The 33-year-old Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game last season.

Adding Jordan would continue the Lakers' trend of acquiring older veterans on one-year deals.

Of note, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo joined the team on one-year contracts this year. The roster includes 10 players who are at least 32 years old.

Jordan would join a packed center depth chart that already includes Howard and Marc Gasol. Anthony Davis could also play at the 5.

Playing time would be hard to come by for Jordan barring injury, but he'd join a potential title contender. The Lakers are looking to reclaim the championship they won in 2019-20 after falling in the first round of the playoffs last season.

This year's team features a host of veterans surrounding the Big Three of Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. It remains to be seen how these pieces will mesh, but the ceiling is high for the talented and experienced roster.

The Lakers will start the 2021-22 campaign Oct. 19 at home against the Golden State Warriors.