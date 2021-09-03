Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He Plans to Start Season Better Than Last Year

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Through the first four games of the 2020 season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was as efficient as any passer in the league. He completed 68.2 percent of his throws for 1,690 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with another three rushing scores.

He plans to come out with even more intensity in Week 1 this season.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the 28-year-old raised the bar for himself and is ready to clear it.

Considering Prescott hasn't played since Week 5, when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury, it makes sense he'd be antsy to get back onto the field. As the Cowboys prepare to visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Dallas fans will finally have their franchise QB back in the huddle.

Prescott will have quite the surrounding cast to make it happen.

Not only does he have the benefit of a healthy Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, but Dallas' receiving corps should be bolstered by a second-year CeeDee Lamb as well as veterans Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Lamb should take another step forward in his development and is due to benefit from Prescott's presence as much as anyone this season.

The QB isn't worried about any lingering shoulder or leg issues, either. He told reporters the plan he and the Cowboys came up with has worked well to this point and there's no expectation that will change.

Prescott said:

"I think we went about this process the right way that part of it was protecting me from myself. I mean, the moment I got into any team reps, I wasn't dialing anything down. I wasn't trying to throw a certain amount of percentage. I think that's just the way I play the game, I just went out there and playing within the moment, ripping passes, not thinking about it, just making the plays I needed to make. Then after two days like that realizing there wasn't any residual effect and I wasn't sore. I've been sticking to the plan and it's all worked out. Yeah, from the shoulder to the leg to my mind, I'm ready to go."

After facing the Bucs, Dallas will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers before its home opener in Week 3 against NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. If Prescott is playing better than he did at the start of last season, the Cowboys have a very real shot at starting 3-0 to begin the year.