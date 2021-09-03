Oscar De La Hoya out of Belfort Fight After COVID-19 Diagnosis; Evander Holyfield In

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With Oscar De La Hoya unavailable to compete on the Sept. 11 Triller card, Evander Holyfield could take his place in an exhibition against Vitor Belfort.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Triller investor Ryan Kavanagh said the company is waiting on the California State Athletic Commission to clear Holyfield.

Kavanagh noted if the CSAC doesn't clear Holyfield, the event will be moved to Florida.

De La Hoya announced Friday he wouldn't be able to fight because he tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated in the hospital:

