Cowboys' Jerry Jones Discusses Cam Newton Interest After Release from Patriots

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Cam Newton on Friday amid rumors that the team is showing interest in the former NFL MVP.

On 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece, Jones didn't indicate whether the Cowboys have looked into signing the quarterback:

"I think he's no secret as to what he does and does well. He was basically able to be evaluated. ... What you're seeing with him, he's available. ... The point is that in this particular case—that's another thing with Will Grier, or it's another thing with some of the guys that don't have the play time or haven't had as much experience. But Cam Newton's not playing because somebody's evaluated it and they're making a decision."

The New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday, and the Cowboys have been frequently mentioned as a landing spot for the veteran.

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Dallas wasn't ruling out Newton "at the moment":

Despite the speculation, Cowboys staff have downplayed the team's interest in signing Newton.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that the Cowboys are "very excited" about the quarterbacks they have.

Given Dak Prescott's ongoing shoulder issue, a high-upside veteran like Newton would make sense as Dallas looks to win in 2021.

The Cowboys' options if Prescott has to miss time are Cooper Rush and Will Grier. That duo has combined to throw 55 passes in the NFL. Grier started two games for the Carolina Panthers as a rookie in 2019.

It's unclear how much Newton has left. The three-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts with the Patriots last season. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on 137 carries.