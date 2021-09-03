Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says Referees Punish 'Defensive Players for Offensive Mistakes'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the NFL's offensive-minded rule changes have done a "disservice" to the sport and caused the league's level of play to drop since his younger days with the New England Patriots.

Brady explained his stance, which focused mostly on the penalties for hard hits, during a Bucs players' chat:

