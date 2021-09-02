Patrick Reed Discusses Being in 'Dark Space' When He Was Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Patrick Reed admitted he was "in a dark space" after being hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia.

The golfer discussed his ordeal Thursday after completing the first round of the BMW Championship, saying he feared for his life while in the hospital, per Bob Harig of ESPN.

"They were sitting there telling me that to make sure you text your family quite a bit, talk to your family, because you just don’t know," Reed said. "I mean, this is not good. I was battling for my life."

One of the biggest issues was the inability to see his family because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I'm sitting there and those first two days the only thing that was going through my mind is, I'm not going to be able to tell my kids goodbye," Reed added. "I'm not going to be able to tell them I love them. I'm not going to be able to tell my wife that I love her and give her a hug."

Reed was admitted to a Houston area hospital on August 20, per Todd Lewis of Golf Channel. He further explained his situation on Twitter:

The 31-year-old missed the Northern Trust and BMW Championship, but he still narrowly qualified for the Tour Championship. He entered the week ranked 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, clinching the final spot at East Lake Golf Club.

Reed shot 72 in his first round Thursday, putting him two strokes over par.