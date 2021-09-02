Report: PGA Tour Agrees to Netflix Docuseries; Will Feature 'Several' Top Players

James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA Tour is partnering with Netflix on a new documentary series that will "aim to provide unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to some of the best golfers in the world as they play the 2021-22 PGA Tour season," per Dylan Dethier of Golf.com.

Vox Media, Box to Box Films and Main Event Productions will also be a part of the new venture.

While none of the golfers involved in the show have been announced as of now, several top players are expected to be featured, including "major champions, Ryder Cuppers and some half-dozen of the top 20 in the current World Ranking."

Filming is scheduled to begin in the 2021-22 season.