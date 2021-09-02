Carson Wentz Activated from Colts' Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 1

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts will have quarterback Carson Wentz available for the start of the 2021 season.

On Thursday, the AFC South team announced it activated Wentz, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts acquired Wentz this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Unfortunately for Wentz, he likely will not have one of his top pass-catchers available when the season begins. That is because the Colts placed T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve after he underwent neck surgery.

General manager Chris Ballard said the wide receiver will return "sooner than later," per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

As for Wentz, he previously told reporters "it's a personal decision" when asked about his vaccination status prior to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The North Dakota State product was at his best as an MVP candidate and Pro Bowler during the 2017 season, although that effort was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL. The Eagles still went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles playing in his place.

Wentz appeared in 12 games last season for Philadelphia and completed a career-worst 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions. It was the first time in his career he failed to throw for more than 3,000 yards, and the Colts are surely hoping he bounces back after buying low in the trade market.

Indianapolis is coming off an 11-5 season and playoff appearance, but the quarterback position needed to be addressed after Philip Rivers retired.

It starts the 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.