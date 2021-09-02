NFL to Allow Social Justice Helmet Decals, End Zone Stencils for 2nd Straight Season

Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday it will once again use the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" in the back of end zones throughout the 2021 season, and players retain the option to feature social justice messages on their helmets as part of the league's Inspire Change initiative.

"We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term," NFL senior vice president of social responsibility Anna Isaacson told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

Players can choose from six preselected phrases—"End Racism," "Stop Hate," "It Takes All of Us," "Black Lives Matter," "Inspire Change" or "Say Their Stories"—to place on a decal on the back of their helmet.

The NFL is also planning to use the final two games of the regular season, Weeks 17 and 18, to spotlight social justice work done by teams and players in their local communities throughout the year.

Teams will receive special "banners, goal post wraps, stencils, helmet decals and video board graphics" relevant to the work, which will remain up throughout each club's postseason run, per Maaddi.

"That will provide a unified time frame for us to further amplify all of the work that our clubs are doing and that will lead into the playoffs where Inspire Change will continue to take center stage," Isaacson said. "The key message for us as the season is starting, we are ramping up again in a big way with our social justice work."

The NFL launched the Inspire Change initiative in 2017 and has since provided over $160 million in grants for social justice organizations around the country. In 2020, the league committed an additional $250 million over the next 10 years to "to combat systemic racism and support the battle against injustices faced by African Americans."

"The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism," commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last September. "We will not relent in our work."

Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy and multiple players expressed concern in March about the limited number of Black hires for key front-office and coaching roles during the offseason, though.

"When you look at the recent round of coaches and hirings, the nicest thing I can say is not good," Smith told reporters.

Former Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard added: "It does frustrate players, especially African American players, because we see ourselves as potential leaders within the NFL community. We want to inspire ourselves to be head coaches. We want to be GMs."

Dungy, who became the first Black head coach to win the Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, wants more Black candidates interviewed for openings.

"Progress to me is if we can get people to the table, if we can get people being viewed and have an opportunity," he said. "Bring everybody to the table and let's talk about who fits our needs and what we're looking for. If we get that, we're going to see the progress that we're looking for."

Only two of the seven head coaching vacancies in 2021 were filled by Black coaches. There are currently three Black head coaches and five Black general mangers in the NFL. The player base in the league was 57.5 percent Black in 2020, per Statista.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off next Thursday when the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.