Panthers Announce $1M Donation Toward Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that the foundations of team owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole, along with Panthers Charities, were making a $1 million donation to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast region and North Carolina.

The storm has left over a million people without power in Louisiana, over 600,000 without access to running water and a third of the gas stations in the state either without fuel or unable to distribute the fuel they have.

The storm has continued to move north up the East Coast, leading to heavy rain and flood warnings in the Mid-Atlantic region and tornadoes in New Jersey.