Video: Simone Biles Surprises Suni Lee's Dad with New Wheelchair on 'Today'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles enlisted the help of NBC's Today to give a surprise gift to Suni Lee's father Wednesday.

Per Scott Stump of Today.com, the gymnast was inspired to get John Lee a new wheelchair after seeing her teammate Suni present him with her Olympic gold medal on the morning show last month.

"Hi, Mr. Lee, it's Simone. I love your daughter, Suni, so much and I know how much she loves you," Biles said in a video message. "You have done so much for her, so I reached out to my friends at the Today show to see if we could do something special for you. Hope you like it."

John Lee was paralyzed from the waist down in 2019 after falling off a ladder while helping a friend trim a tree.

The accident occurred days before Suni was scheduled to take part in the USA Gymnastics National Championships. She remained in the competition, winning gold in the uneven bars, silver in the individual all-around and bronze in the floor exercise.

Lee won three medals at the Tokyo Games: gold in the individual all-around, silver in the team final and bronze in the uneven bars. The 18-year-old joined Biles, Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin and Gabby Douglas as American women to win the all-around gold.