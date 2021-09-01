NFL Pledges $1M in Hurricane Ida Relief to Saints' Gulf Coast Renewal Fund

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The NFL is joining in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, the league announced it is donating $1 million to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund through the NFL Foundation.

"Over the next few weeks, the NFL Foundation will work in tandem with the New Orleans Saints to identify nonprofit organizations who will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana," the NFL's statement read.

The league's donation matches pledges previously announced by Saints owner Gayle Benson and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Per Mira Rojanasakul and Cedric Sam of Bloomberg, Hurricane Ida made landfall just south of New Orleans on Sunday with wind speeds reaching 150 mph.

Rebecca Santana and Jay Reeves of the Associated Press noted more than 1 million homes and businesses across Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power and approximately 255,000 people in Louisiana were without water.

According to Reuters, New Orleans-based electric company Entergy said customers in some of the hardest-hit areas could be without power "for weeks."

The Saints have already said they are preparing to play their games in the first month of the NFL season away from New Orleans due to the ongoing recovery efforts in the city.

The league confirmed Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12 will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.