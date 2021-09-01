Ricky Williams to Be Subject of Biopic Exploring NFL Sabbatical in Australia

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

The Ricky Williams story is coming to the silver screen.

The former NFL running back is set to be the subject of biopic, titled Ricky Williams in Australia, which tells the story of Williams' sabbatical from professional football.

“It’s been exciting working with Rodney on telling the story of the most magical and transformative time of my life, when I became more than just an athlete,” Williams said, per Angelique Jackson of Variety. “My hope is that people will be inspired to pursue their own unique paths.”

Williams retired from the NFL in 2004 amid multiple positive drug tests for marijuana and essentially disappeared from public life. Few knew his whereabouts at the time, with writer Chris Jones detailing his search for Williams in a Twitter thread earlier this year:

Williams' story is one of sports, human interest, mental health and stigma surrounding the use of marijuana.

Attitudes regarding mental health and marijuana use have shifted significantly over the past two decades. Whereas Williams was once criticized for his shyness and lack of polish with media—he has since been diagnosed with a social anxiety disorder—pro sports leagues have increasingly pushed mental-health initiatives for their players. Marijuana use has also been greatly destigmatized in recent years, with several states legalizing it for recreational use and the NFL all but eliminating harsh penalties for marijuana use.

Williams returned to football in 2005 and wound up rushing for over 10,000 yards over the course of an 11-year career.