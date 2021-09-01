Zach Ertz Says Eagles Drama Is in the Past: 'This Is the Place I Want to Retire'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Zach Ertz is entering the 2021 NFL season with an optimistic outlook about the state of his relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles despite a previous rift between himself and the team.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Ertz said Philadelphia is "the place I want to retire."

The veteran tight end added both sides have apologized and mended fences.

Ertz did note that he made a point of telling his agents not to leak anything about his contract status because he didn't want to seem like he was forcing his way out of Philadelphia.

"I love this city too much to 'burn it down' like some people wanted me to do," he said.

Prior to the start of last season, Ertz made some comments that seemed to indicate the Eagles didn't consider him to be part of their long-term planning.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported in March 2020 that Ertz turned down an extension from the Eagles that was worth more than the four-year, $42 million deal Austin Hooper signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The tight end market has changed dramatically since that time, though. George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Jonnu Smith have each signed deals within the past 13 months worth at least $50 million in total value and average between $12.5-15 million per season.

Ertz's original five-year extension that he signed in Jan. 2016 was worth up to $42.5 million. The three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL over his first eight seasons.

In 117 career games, Ertz has 561 receptions, 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns. Injuries limited him to only 11 games in 2020, his fewest in a single season in his career.