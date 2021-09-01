CBS to Bring Back Nickelodeon Broadcast for 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff Game

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

After a successful debut during last year's postseason, CBS will once again air an NFL wild card game on Nickelodeon.

CBS announced on Wednesday it is going to broadcast one of its playoff games on the cable network, per The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

When the NFL announced the expanded postseason format last year, the agreement with networks included one playoff game airing on Nickelodeon as a separate broadcast from CBS.

The game that got the Nickelodeon treatment was between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. It was geared toward children, with CGI slime inserted on the broadcast when a player scored a touchdown and a large SpongeBob Squarepants graphic used to replicate the netting on field goal attempts.

The broadcast turned out to be a huge hit with viewers, in part because the unique presentation made the entire thing look more fun than a traditional broadcast.

Viewers who do prefer the traditional broadcast don't have to worry. CBS will also air the wild card game on its network.