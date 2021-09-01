Breshad Perriman Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Bears After Lions Release

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver Breshad Perriman agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, one day after the Detroit Lions released him.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus informed ESPN's Adam Schefter about Perriman's switch of NFC North rivals.

The Bears will be Perriman's seventh NFL team since the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

