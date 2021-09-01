Patriots Rumors: Brian Hoyer to Sign New Contract with NE After Being Waived

AP Photo/John Minchillo

After releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday, the New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back Brian Hoyer.

Per The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Patriots plan to re-sign Hoyer "after they take care of some roster house-cleaning."

Breer noted the deal could be finalized as soon as today.

Mac Jones is the only quarterback on New England's roster after Newton's release. Hoyer was also listed among the players the Patriots cut prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to get rosters down to 53 players.

Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, Hoyer isn't required to pass through waivers before being able to re-sign with the Patriots.

NFL rules require players with fewer than four full accrued seasons to pass through waivers. Players with more than four accrued seasons are released and allowed to sign with any team immediately.

Once the Patriots made the decision to part ways with Newton, Jones was given the keys to the offense. The rookie from Alabama had a fantastic preseason, completing 36 of 52 attempts for 388 yards and one touchdown.

Hoyer has spent six of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots. He originally signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

After stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, Hoyer returned to New England in the second half of the 2017 season. The 35-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hoyer signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March 2020. He made his first start for the team against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 last season.