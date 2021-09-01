Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors: Patriots Still Open to Trading CB amid Contract Dispute

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly "still open to the idea of trading" cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The New Orleans Saints are considered a potential landing spot because of their need at the position.

Gilmore had been the subject of trade rumors throughout much of the offseason because of his contract dispute, missing the mandatory minicamp in June before reporting in July. The two sides were unable to work out a new deal.

The cornerback is now slated to start the season on physically unable to perform list because of a quad injury, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, which will keep him out at least the first six weeks of 2021.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 2 after Week 8, which means there could be limited opportunities to see Gilmore on the field before any team makes a trade. Considering the quad injury also ended the cornerback's 2020 season after 11 games, there is significant risk in acquiring the veteran.

The Patriots would likely want to make a move quickly because of Gilmore's $16.3 million cap hit. The team could save $7.7 million against the cap by trading the 30-year-old, per Spotrac.

New England could also recoup some assets in a trade before Gilmore hits free agency next offseason.

There would still be value in another team trading for the cornerback considering what he can do when healthy. The four-time Pro Bowler was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 20 passes defended and six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Opposing quarterbacks had just a 44.1 rating when targeting Gilmore that season, per Pro Football Reference.

Even if he slowed down in 2020, he still only allowed one touchdown in his direction in 11 games last year.

Numerous contenders could use this type of production in the secondary, with the Saints especially noteworthy because of the uncertainty at cornerback behind Marshon Lattimore.