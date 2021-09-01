Cowboys Rumors: QB Will Grier Claimed off Waivers amid Cam Newton Buzz

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Grier spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers but was waived Tuesday following the preseason.

The Cowboys were reportedly doing their "due diligence" on veteran Cam Newton after his release by the New England Patriots, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. It now seems the organization is going in a different direction for a backup behind starter Dak Prescott.

Dallas also released quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, leaving Cooper Rush as the lone backup. The team has re-signed DiNucci to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Quarterback depth is especially significant for the Cowboys after Prescott missed 11 games last year with an ankle injury. He has also dealt with a shoulder injury throughout training camp, although he is expected to play Week 1 after missing the entire preseason.

Rush has zero NFL starts in his career, totaling just three regular-season pass attempts in 2017.

Grier has slightly more experience at this level, starting two games for Carolina in 2019. The 2019 third-round pick also played well during the preseason, finishing 22-of-31 for 222 yards across three games.

As Bobby Belt of NFL Network noted, Grier also has experience with current Cowboys quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier.

After finishing 6-10 last season when the star quarterback went down with an injury, the Cowboys should take the backup role seriously.