    Steelers' Joe Haden Will Play Out Current Contract, Test Free Agency in 2022

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 1, 2021

    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has decided to test the free-agent market following the 2021 NFL season after being unable to come to terms with the team on a contract extension.

    "Joe has never been a UFA before and is excited about that opportunity," Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday. "We expect him to have a very strong market."

    The three-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the final season of a two-year, $22.4 million contract.

