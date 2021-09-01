Video: Eli Manning, Former Giants Surprise Michael Strahan for Jersey Retirement

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan learned from a few of his former teammates Wednesday that the New York Giants will retire his No. 92 jersey during the 2021 season.

Quarterback Eli Manning, defensive end Justin Tuck and linebacker Jessie Armstead surprised Strahan on the set of ABC's Good Morning America to deliver the news:

Strahan's jersey number will be retired on Nov. 28, which is the day the Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Manning, Tuck and Armstead were all wearing Strahan's No. 92 jersey when they surprised Strahan on GMA.

Strahan's jersey retirement was a long time coming since the 49-year-old legend is one of the greatest pass-rushers in NFL history.

During his 15-year NFL career with the Giants from 1993 to 2007, Strahan was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one-time Super Bowl champion.

He also holds the record for most sacks in a single season, as his 22.5 sacks in 2001 broke the record previously held by Mark Gastineau of the New York Jets.

Strahan's 141.5 career regular-season sacks rank sixth in NFL history since sacks first became an official statistic in 1982. Strahan trails only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene, Julius Peppers and Chris Doleman.

Twelve Giants have already had their numbers retired, with Strahan set to join notable stars such as Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor.