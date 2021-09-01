WWE HOFer Rikishi Asking Public for Help Finding Suspects in Murder of Niece

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi issued a call to action Tuesday in hopes of finding who is responsible for the death of his 16-year-old niece.

Rikishi tweeted a flier from the San Francisco Police Department offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the capture of the person or people responsible for the murder of Jaedah Tofaeono on July 30 (Warning: Some language NSFW):

According to TMZ Sports, San Francisco police said a 45-year-old woman was also shot, but she was treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

As part of his tweet, Rikishi asked his followers to "spread the word" in hopes of finding more information in the case.

The 55-year-old Rikishi is best known for his WWE run from 1992 to 2004, during which time he was also known as Fatu and The Sultan.

He broke in as Fatu and was one half of The Headshrinkers tag team with Samu before having a brief singles run as Fatu and then becoming The Sultan.

The Rikishi character came to be in 1999, and he eventually formed a stable with Too Cool, which consisted of Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay.

All told, Rikishi was a three-time tag team champion and one-time intercontinental champion in WWE, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rikishi's legacy has been carried on by his twin sons, The Usos, who are seven-time tag team champions in WWE.