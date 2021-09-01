X

    Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Exchange Barbs During Heated Twitter Exchange

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 1, 2021

    Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in a heated Twitter exchange Tuesday.

    McGregor kicked the fight off with an unprompted remark. That led to Diaz firing back, and the Twitter spat erupted (warning: the following tweets contain profanity and offensive language):

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine.

    Diaz was referencing the broken leg that McGregor suffered during his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. As for the "Calis mine" comment, MMA Fighting's Damon Martin noted that McGregor is in Los Angeles for rehab. Diaz fights out of Stockton, California.

    It only got uglier from there, with both men firing back and forth. Diaz said that McGregor ran from him and claimed retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier did the same.

    Diaz also referenced Khabib's submission victory over McGregor in 2018. McGregor defended himself, referencing the all-out brawl his camp and Khabib's had. He also said that he broke his own leg by accident during the Poirier fight.

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street shit I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil bitches

    More tweets dropped from McGregor showing him pummeling Diaz.

    Eventually, Diaz and McGregor agreed to say goodbye but not before firing off a few more expletives to finish it off.

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    Fuck you 😊

    McGregor and Diaz have faced each other in the Octagon twice before.

    The first time ended with Diaz beating McGregor, who was making his welterweight debut, with a second-round rear-naked choke in March 2016.

    McGregor got revenge the second time around, earning a majority decision win eight-and-a-half months later.

