Report: Brian Flores Told Dolphins Tua Is 'Our QB' amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is reportedly standing behind his quarterback.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Flores addressed the team about the possibility of trading for Deshaun Watson and said Tua Tagovailoa is "our quarterback."

The team meeting comes after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that the AFC East team "emerged as the front-runner in trade discussions" with the Houston Texans regarding Watson.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have not yet "been willing to meet Houston's high asking price" for Watson, while Robinson noted the Texans are looking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been the better quarterback on the field than Tagovailoa.

However, the Texans signal-caller is facing 22 lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. Another two women who did not file civil lawsuits against Watson are among the 10 who filed formal complaints against him with Houston police.

The NFL is investigating Watson and has not yet issued a ruling or punishment.

As for Tagovailoa, Miami selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft. The Alabama product was solid during his rookie season and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while helping lead the Dolphins to a 10-6 record.

He figures to be the team's quarterback of the present and future given his draft position and age (23), although Miami has notably been mentioned in Watson trade rumors this offseason.

Yet Flores endorsed his current quarterback ahead of the Dolphins' season opener on Sept. 12 at the New England Patriots.