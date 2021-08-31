Former Cowboys, Bears Safety Danny McCray to Be Member of 'Survivor' Season 41 Cast

AP Photo

Former NFL safety Danny McCray has been announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of Survivor.

McCray, 33, played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears during a six-year NFL career from 2010 to 2015. He recorded 146 total tackles and two interceptions, seeing the field mostly on special teams. The 2012 season saw McCray inserted into the starting lineup for 10 games, and he set a career high with 71 tackles.

McCray joins a long list of former NFL players and personnel who have been cast in the CBS staple. Alan Ball, Tyler Fredrickson, Brad Culpepper, Steve Wright, Grant Mattos, Gary Hogeboom and Jimmy Johnson all previously made appearances.

Survivor returns Sept. 22 after a 16-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.