Bucs' Devin White: Aaron Rodgers Wasn't Beating Me to End Zone in NFC Title Game

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Before the Green Bay Packers made the infamous decision to kick a field goal when they were down eight points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers appeared to have an open lane to the end zone.

Instead of running for six, Rodgers fired a pass toward Davante Adams that went incomplete. It was the right move, according to Bucs linebacker Devin White, who said there's no way he would've let Rodgers sprint past the goal line.

After the 31-26 defeat, Rodgers was left second-guessing his decision.

White may have put that to bed.

Whether a failed rushing attempt by the quarterback would've convinced head coach Matt LaFleur to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal, however, is an entirely different question.