X

    Bucs' Devin White: Aaron Rodgers Wasn't Beating Me to End Zone in NFC Title Game

    Blake SchusterContributor ISeptember 1, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Before the Green Bay Packers made the infamous decision to kick a field goal when they were down eight points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers appeared to have an open lane to the end zone.    

    Instead of running for six, Rodgers fired a pass toward Davante Adams that went incomplete. It was the right move, according to Bucs linebacker Devin White, who said there's no way he would've let Rodgers sprint past the goal line. 

    theScore @theScore

    Devin White says Aaron Rodgers was never getting into the end zone on that late play during the NFC Championship Game. 👀🤔 <a href="https://t.co/DIVzBQu9jS">pic.twitter.com/DIVzBQu9jS</a>

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t run this all the way into the end zone, he at least gets Matt LaFleur to go for it on 4th down. <a href="https://t.co/eGIHVcyHiT">pic.twitter.com/eGIHVcyHiT</a>

    After the 31-26 defeat, Rodgers was left second-guessing his decision. 

    White may have put that to bed.   

    Whether a failed rushing attempt by the quarterback would've convinced head coach Matt LaFleur to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal, however, is an entirely different question. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!