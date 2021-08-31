Patrick Reed to Play Tour Championship; Missed BMW Championship with Pneumonia

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Patrick Reed announced on Twitter that he will be playing at the Tour Championship in Atlanta this week.

Reed was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia last week and missed the BMW Championship, per ESPN's Bob Harig. The 31-year-old also missed the Northern Trust the week before with an ankle injury.

The 2018 Masters champion will make the third and final FedExCup Playoff event, however, after getting a clean bill of health and ending last weekend 30th in the cup season standings, allowing him to earn a spot in the 30-golfer field at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported that Reed went home to Houston to see a specialist for his ankle injury on Wednesday, August 18. He was soon diagnosed with bilateral interstitial pneumonia and admitted into a Houston-area hospital on Friday, August 20.

WebMD defines bilateral interstitial pneumonia as "a serious infection that can inflame and scar your lungs. It's one of many types of interstitial lung diseases, which affect the tissue around the tiny air sacs in your lungs."

“It got really bad very quickly,” Justine Reed, who is married to Patrick, told Lewis.

Thankfully, Reed was out of the hospital less than a week later, with Lewis providing an update in Aug. 26.

Reed will begin the Tour Championship at even par, 10 shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay. He and Billy Horschel will be the opening group on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Reed's 2021 season includes a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and six top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place result at the Memorial Tournament.