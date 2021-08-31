Saints Plan to Be Away from New Orleans for a Month amid Hurricane Ida, Payton Says

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Saints coach Sean Payton says he expects the team to be away from New Orleans for at least the next month in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Payton told reporters the team is currently planning to stay in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and would likely play home games at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier this week as a Category 4 storm, leaving the entire city of New Orleans without power and doing severe damage across Louisiana.

