Steelers Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Set to Make Roster Behind Roethlisberger, Rudolph

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Ahead of the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to cut their roster down, Dwayne Haskins will reportedly make the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man squad.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Haskins is expected to make the Steelers' initial roster leading into Week 1.

Haskins will likely serve as Pittsburgh's No. 3 quarterback, behind incumbent starter Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Haskins' NFL career has not gone according to plan since he was selected No. 15 overall by the Washington Football Team in the 2019 draft out of Ohio State.

In 16 appearances (13 starts), he threw for 2,804 yards with a 60.1 completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Washington released Haskins after the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 last season. Head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement he told Haskins, "It benefits both parties that we go our separate ways."

Per NFL.com's Judy Battista, Haskins had caused a number of "headaches" for Washington off the field. He was also fined multiple times last season for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Steelers signed Haskins on Jan. 21 to a one-year contract. The 24-year-old appeared in each of Pittsburgh's four preseason games this month, and he finished the exhibition season 37-of-58 for 379 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Being the No. 3 quarterback may make it difficult for Haskins to get playing time, but Roethlisberger is 39 and has been banged up in recent years, and Rudolph hasn't yet established himself as a high-level backup.